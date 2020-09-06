Feasibility study on greenway route for County Carlow

CARLOW County Council has received €150,000 to investigate a possible greenway route where long-disused railway lines could be used for walkers and cyclists, similar to that of the Waterford Greenway.

Padraig O’Gorman, director of services for transportation, environment and water services, said that the council would use the funding to investigate the feasibility of such a project for Co Carlow.

He said that the proposed track could run from Bagenalstown through Borris and on into Palace East in Wexford using “long-disused” tracts of the old Carlow to Wexford railway line. Other railway lines or routes could include St Mullins to New Ross, while walkways, trails and paths could all be incorporated into the greenway networks.

Mr O’Gorman continued that the lands would be under private ownership and that Borris viaduct, which is already being renovated, would also be part of the route.

Areas both north and south of Co Carlow have already started their greenway plans so Carlow is particularly strategic in the whole southeast area. Work has begun in Co Kildare and on a new stretch of the Waterford Greenway, the councillors heard.

Mr O’Gorman added that the council was “very pleased” to have received the funding and that a comprehensive report should be ready next year. He also said that if certain routes or parts of the plan were not feasible, then the council would find alternatives and that the whole idea of the study was to see if it was feasible or not.

The municipal district councillors welcomed the study, with cllr William Quinn asserting that Co Carlow received a lot of tourists this summer because people “staycationed” and got to explore the county.

Cllr Michael Doran observed that “huge amounts of the land” would be disused or in private ownership, while cllr Tommy Kinsella said that a number of farmers had already been in touch with him about it. He also said he heard that one council had to issue 40 compulsory purchase orders to farmers to acquire the land they needed. Mr O’Gorman replied that part of the consultants’ brief was to investigate land ownership as well as to examine the overall feasibility of the project.

Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald also welcomed the study, adding that farmers would have to be compensated if their land was needed.

“We wouldn’t want anything for nothing, we’d need to compensate the farmers if necessary,” he concluded.