GAA stalwart and keen gardener Noel enjoyed a flutter on the horses

By Charlie Keegan

NOEL McAssey, St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow died at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 4 August – the date of his 56th wedding anniversary. He had been admitted to hospital on the day before his passing.

Noel, a native of The Numbers, Graiguecullen, married Mary Kelly, also from Graiguecullen, in St Clare’s Church on 4 August 1964 – the date of his passing providing an added poignancy for his grieving family.

One of a family of four boys, Noel was the second son of Thomas and Mary (née Sunderland) and the last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by his brothers Seán (Long Island, New York), Willie (London) and George (Carlow and formerly New York).

He was a dedicated Graiguecullen GAA man, having played for the wearers of the green and red. After his playing days, Noel served as a committee member of the club. He was also a lifelong follower of Laois GAA county teams.

It was a great source of pride to Noel that his only grandchild Conor plays Gaelic football for the Graiguecullen club. Conor is serving with the defence forces, based in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny.

After his school days, Noel worked for a short time in Carlow sugar factory before taking up long-term employment as a lorry driver with Corcoran’s Mineral Waters. He worked for Corcoran’s up to the closure of the company and when the mineral concern was taken over by United Beverages he worked briefly for that company, based in Portlaoise.

Noel met Mary Kelly at a dance in St Fiacc’s Hall, Graiguecullen and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage, being parents to three daughters – Mary Clare, Christene and Cornelia.

Something of a ‘home bird’, Noel seldom stirred from his native Graiguecullen. When their children were growing up, the McAsseys brought the girls to Tramore every summer. And when his grandson Conor was born in London, Noel also travelled to the English capital – he had a close relationship with Conor.

Noel was a keen gardener and always kept their garden neat and tidy and would love nothing better than sitting in the porch having a chat to the neighbours and people passing by.

Besides his devotion to the GAA, Noel also enjoyed a flutter on the horses and, in fact, helped in the local bookies marking up the racing prices and results. Because the former bookmaker’s in Graiguecullen is now Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Noel reposed there on Wednesday 5 August – in keeping with the wishes of his family. The family are very grateful to Carpenter Bros for allowing R Healy & Sons use of their premises.

Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin led prayers in the funeral home and was chief celebrant of Noel’s Funeral Mass on Thursday 6 August, assisted by Fr Liam Lawton, CC, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

Readings at Mass were by Noel’s daughters Mary Clare and Christene, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by grandson Conor grandson and son-in-law Ray.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Jessica and Jade Nolan, members of the Nolan Sisters, Graiguecullen. During Mass, a CD of Ronan Tynan’s version of ***Ave Maria*** was played. Noel and Mary cocooned during Covid and they would often listen at home to the Irish tenor’s singing.

Following Mass, Noel was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Noel, who was aged 85, is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Mary Clare Hogan (Spindlewood, Graiguecullen), Christene Croke (Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary) and Cornelia (Connie) McAssey (Spindlewood), grandson Conor, sons-in-law Ray Hogan and Michael Croke, by nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Noel McAssey will take place on Saturday 5 September in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen at 6.30pm.