Kielys of Donnybrook set to become co-living space

Sunday, September 06, 2020

The former Kielys of Donnybrook pub in Dublin is set to become a co-living space.

Owners of the site, Westridge Real Estate have confirmed their application for permission to demolish the existing building.

The real estate group have revealed plans to build a six-story shared living complex in the space.

John-Mark McCafferty, chief executive of housing charity Threshold, says co-living does not work in the current housing climate:

“Co-living is considered as a housing option in a normal functioning housing market. Co-living development provides a better return on investment.

“We have been campaigning for over 40 years for housing of good quality and security of tenure. Co-living doe not appear to be a viable and genuine part of that solution.”

