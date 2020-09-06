Latest Covid-19 figures

Sunday, September 06, 2020

At least one further case of Covid-19 in Carlow was confirmed on Sunday evening.

The case or cases are among 138 cases confirmed nationally today.

The exact rise will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The county figure did rise by one this evening to 254. This reflects yesterday’s confirmed cases.

The rolling seven day figure in Carlow is now 10 cases and 38 for the last two weeks.

Nationally, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 59 are men / 79 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 23 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.
