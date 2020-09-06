Leaving Cert results to be issued tomorrow amid grade inflation concerns

Thousands of Leaving Cert students are being reminded to keep their exam and PPS numbers to hand as calculated grades will be made available online from 9am tomorrow morning.

The results will be issued through the untraditional manner of a student portal website, with CAO offers released at the end of the week on Friday.

It comes as the Leaving Cert system was restructured this year as students were unable to sit traditional exams in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Parents’ Council is launching a helpline for concerned students, parents or guardians to phone for advice over the next ten days.

Former National President with the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, Betty McLoughlin, said it will be manned by professionals: “They will be running a helpline which is manned by qualified guidance counsellors from the Institute of Guidance Counsellors for parents or for students to ring in with their queries.”

Appeals

Any student who is unhappy with their grade will be able to view the one provided by their teacher, before it was put through the standardisation system by the Department of Education.

The Government’s recent decision to drop a school’s past academic performance from its standardisation process is set to result in higher grades for many students and a spike in CAO points for third-level courses.

The results are expected to fuel a points rise in colleges that will leave some students disappointed, as there are also concerns that the change could put those applying to the CAO from previous years at a disadvantage.

1,250 additional college places are to be made available in an attempt to offset the grade inflation.

Students may also still opt to sit the exams in November and choose the best of their two results.

Ms McLoughlin said students should wait until CAO offers are released before becoming too worried: “I would say to look and see what the offers are, there are extra places in the system, 1,200 extra offer places in the CAO system, and to just hang in there and wait and see with hope until Thursday, until the CAO offers are released.”

Students, parents and guardians can reach the Guidance Counsellors’ freephone helpline at 1800 265 165 from 11am tomorrow.