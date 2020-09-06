More new council houses on the way

A TOTAL of 25 new local authority houses have been completed by Carlow County Council in Bagenalstown, Myshall and Kildavin, while a further nine homes are scheduled for completion early next year in Borris.

That information was conveyed to Muinebheag Municipal District councillors by director of services Michael Brennan.

Six more houses had been approved for Bagenalstown and are at the tendering stage, while houses have been allocated during July and August in Fr Cummins Park and Conway Park in Bagenalstown and in Woodglade, Fenagh.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised concerns over people being informed of their allocation too early because they were left in limbo as they waited for the keys to their new house.

He added that he knew tenants who were waiting for weeks to get the keys, which left them in a precarious position with their landlords.

Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald pointed out that tenants did need some notice about their new homes so that they could be prepared, while Mr Brennan agreed that a balance should be struck.