Carlow employers encouraged to avail of new subsidy scheme

Carlow employers are being encouraged to get up to speed on the new Employment Wage Subside Scheme.

Ifac, Ireland’s leading farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, is encouraging all employers in Carlow who meet the qualifying criteria to avail of the new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS)

Mary McDonagh, Head of Payroll Services at Ifac said the EWSS now replaces the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). It is an employer support unlike the TWSS, which was primarily an employee support. Eligibility for the scheme is very much employer-related and it includes new hires together with seasonal workers.

Ifac advises employers to ensure that they are meeting both the eligibility criteria and the spirit of the scheme; as non-compliance will result in an employer being treated as not eligible and having to refund payments received.

What is the EWSS?

EWSS is a flat-rate subsidy paid to qualifying employers based on the number of paid and eligible employees on their payroll. The scheme is expected to operate until 31st March 2021. The subsidy will be paid to employers monthly after the return due date (14th of the following month).

Weekly Subsidy Payable Per Employee and dependent on Gross Pay* Subsidy Amount Less than €151.50 Zero €151.50 to €202.99 € 151.50 €203.00 to €1,462.00 € 203.00 Over €1,462.00 Zero

Please note, *Gross Pay includes notional pay

A 0.5% rate of employers PRSI will apply for employments that are eligible for the subsidy. The ER PRSI (up to 11.05%) will be calculated as normal in payroll. Revenue will issue a PRSI credit by calculating the difference between the ER PRSI submitted by payroll and the lower rate of 0.05%. The credit will reduce the employer’s PAYE/PRSI liability accordingly.

What are the eligibility criteria for employers?

Employers must hold and maintain an up-to-date Tax Clearance Cert (including connected parties) for the duration of the Scheme.

Employers that do not hold a current Tax Clearance Certificate can apply for one through ROS. It is important to note that only when all outstanding returns/liabilities are paid will a Tax Clearance Cert be issued. If a phased payment plan is in place for taxes owed, the employer will be able to avail of the EWSS.

Businesses in existence prior to 1st July 2019 will have to demonstrate a minimum reduction of 30% in turnover or orders for the period 1st July to 31 December 2020 owing to the disruption of COVID-19 in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Businesses that commenced trading between 1st July and 1st November 2019 will have to demonstrate a 30% decline in 2020 by referencing the period in operation in 2019. E.g. if a business commenced on 21st July 2019 it must show a decline in turnover/orders between the period 21st July 2019 to 31st December 2019 and 21st July 2020 to 31st December 2020.

For businesses commencing after 1st November 2019, an employer must be able to show a decline in the projected turnover or orders for the 1st July 2020 to 31st December 2020 period.

Childcare Providers registered under the Childcare Act 1991 are considered eligible for EWSS without having to satisfy the reduction in turnover.

The scheme includes a self-assessment of the eligibility criteria to be carried out by the employer on the last day of the month. If the employer does not meet the qualifying conditions, he/she must cease the EWSS registration. The Employer may re-register at a later date in the event that they meet the qualifying conditions. Furthermore, guidance on how to apply the turnover or orders tests is available on ROS.

Which Employees Qualify?

Employees in receipt of a Gross Weekly Pay of between €151.50 to €1,462.00 at any time between 1st July 2020 and 31st March 2021. As of 31st August, propriety directors and connected persons (related to the employer) are eligible if he/she had been paid through payroll and reported to Revenue at any stage during 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020.

There are some exceptions:

Proprietary Directors not paid through payroll between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020

Connected persons (your family tree and your spouse's family tree) not paid through payroll between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020

Domestic employees – e.g. childminders, cleaners, gardeners, etc.

How do I Register for Scheme?

To avail of this Subsidy eligible employers (or their payroll agents) must register for the EWSS in ROS including those currently in receipt of the TWSS. It is important to note that applying for the Tax Clearance Cert and the EWSS are very separate processes. An EWSS file will be rejected by Revenue if the employer has not registered for the Scheme.

How do I process payroll and receive Subsidy?

Payrolls will be processed as “normal” – PAYE, PRSI and USC will be calculated and a submission made to Revenue.

“To indicate that a subsidy is being requested for an eligible employee, the employer must include ‘EWSS’ as the payment type in the ‘Other Payments’ section on the payroll submission”. Payroll software providers will advise clients on how to handle this in their packages.

At the end of the month based on the payrolls submitted by the employer, Revenue will generate a subsidy amount. This will be posted in a statement into the ROS inbox by the 5th of the following month.

There will be limited time to make any necessary amendments prior to the filing date (14th of the following month). After this date, the payment of the subsidy will be made into the designated bank account.

Anti-avoidance

