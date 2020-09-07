Leaving Cert students urged to celebrate responsibly

Leaving Cert students celebrated their results at Rathdown Senior School in Glenageary, Co Dublin. Pictured is Lina Kyne. Photo: Jason Clarke.

Leaving Cert celebrations are set to take a very different form this evening as students are required to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

None of the traditional events will take place in bars and nightclubs around the country as many remain shuttered due to the pandemic.

Students have been urged to celebrate their results safely over the coming days as An Garda Síochána tweeted their congratulations.

“If you are celebrating tonight, please remember government guidelines. Limit your contacts and act responsibly,” the gardaí tweeted.

It comes as the class of 2020 achieved record results in the first ever calculated grading system which replaced cancelled exams.

60,000 pupils received their marks at 9am this morning, with grades up an average of 4.4 percentage points on last year across all subjects and levels.

However, students are forgoing traditional large gatherings, with two students of Dominican College in Dublin 9 saying this year’s celebration will be subdued.

“We can’t go out or anything, I’m just meeting some of the girls who are in my class. There’s not much that we can do but it’s nice that we can celebrate with a few people even, because before we wouldn’t have been able to celebrate with anybody,” student Roisin Culligan said.

“Same, we’re just going out for dinner, me and a few of my friends, and then I guess we’ll just go home afterwards, because we only have an hour and 45 minutes in the restaurant,” student Fiona Isdelle added.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said most students were happy with the grades awarded to them: “In the main I think students are very, very happy and indeed are very, very pleased at how the system has worked.

“You know it was, as I’ve said earlier, an extraordinary time, and I think for the students today to achieve a Leaving Certificate in the midst of a pandemic has been, you know, a phenomenal success.”

First round CAO offers will be issued on Friday while students will be able to appeal their grades a week from today.