Man arrested in connection with Limerick robbery

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery in Co Limerick on August 27th, 2020.

Shortly before midnight a woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and stole her handbag. The woman did not require medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park attended and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made. Following an investigation by Detectives from the Crime Office in Mayorstone Park, a search warrant was executed at a house in Co Clare last night.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.