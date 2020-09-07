Masks recommended on Dublin streets amid increase in test referrals

Calls have been made by medical experts for more widespread use of facemasks, in particular on busy streets in Dublin, as an increasing number of people are being referred for Covid-19 testing.

Masks are currently mandatory in shops and on public transport, and consultant in infectious diseases Dr Jack Lambert says the rule should be extended to congregated streets outdoors.

It comes as high numbers of cases of the virus have been reported in Dublin in recent days, with acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn issuing a special warning for the region this evening.

Dublin GP Dr Maitiu O’Tuathail said if social distancing is not possible, a mask should be used: “If you’re walking down Grafton Street and there are hundreds of people around you, and you cannot put a metre between yourself and other people, I think it’s reasonable to wear one.”

The doctor said enforced wearing should be assessed on a case-by-case basis: “It is mandatory indoors but I think on an outdoor basis, generally we should be able to put space between ourselves and others.

“It might be difficult in the inner city, but certainly in suburban Dublin or in rural Ireland, we can very easily social distance.

“So what I would say is it needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, and also if you’re walking down Grafton Street and going in and out of shops, it’s easier to leave the mask on you anyway.”

It comes as the highest number of Covid-19 tests since the outbreak began in Ireland were completed last week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said 70,000 lab tests took place, while the HSE had over 13,000 referrals for testing today – more than double any day last week.

Mr Reid has said it is clear that the virus is spreading and is urging people to be careful.