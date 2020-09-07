Priests on the move in Carlow, Tullow and Clonegal

By Elizabeth Lee

CATHOLIC parishes around Co Carlow are undergoing a change of personnel as priests and curates struggle to catch up on pastoral duties amid difficult restrictions.

Carlow Cathedral Parish bid farewell last weekend to both of its priests, who depart to take up new appointments. Fr Ruairí O’Domhnaill, who served as administrator of the parish for the past four years, will take up his new position as parish priest of Newbridge, replacing the newly-promoted Bishop Paul Dempsey. Fr Brian Maguire moves from the Cathedral parish to Tullow, replacing Fr Andy Leahy, who’s moving to the parish of Kildare.

Fr O’Domhnaill and Fr Maguire concelebrated their last Mass in Carlow cathedral, where parish committee member Rory Healy spoke on behalf of the parish and thanked them for their huge contribution over the years before they were presented with a photograph of the cathedral.

They will be replaced by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, formerly PP of Myshall and Clonegal, and Fr Yanbo Chen, who will reside in the cathedral presbytery and to assist in the wider area.

Fr Andy Leahy bid a sad farewell to his flock in Tullow. He was presented with images of the churches in Ardattin, Grange and Tullow sketched by local artist John Duffy.

Elsewhere, Fr Pat Hughes, CC, Emo and Portarlington, will become parish priest of Myshall and Clonegal.

Bishop Denis Nulty paid tribute to the priests’ work over the past six months, when they worked on the frontline of their parishes visiting the sick and elderly during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“The demands at parish level are huge; there is the urgency to ‘catch up’ on missed sacramental moments and there is that very real fear of what a ‘second wave’ might mean. And in the middle of it all there are diocesan appointments that must be made. Changing parish is never easy for priests or their parishioners and changing parish in the middle of a pandemic is a huge ask. I sincerely thank all the priests involved in this year’s appointments.”