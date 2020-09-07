Public concern surrounding Covid-19 returns to April level

The level of worry among the general public has returned to the same level expressed during April of this year, according to the latest survey of public opinion surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research commissioned by the Department of Health and carried out by Amárach Research found the level of worry now stands at 6.4 out of 10, with the main sources of concern being the health of family and friends along with the economy.

76 per cent of the population surveyed believe that Ireland is set to experience a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The survey also found that 46 per cent of people think Ireland is attempting to return to normal at “about the right pace” while 26 per cent believe this is being done so “a bit too quickly”.

At tonight’s Department of Health briefing on the virus, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit Professor Pete Lunn issued advice for the coming winter months.

“Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice. Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home,” he said.

“Plan for the milestones, such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve within a Covid-19 environment. Be innovative in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones.

“This year will bring added challenges so prioritise your mental and physical health, know how you will invest in them each week. Choose your close network of social visitors this winter and prioritise members of your family or friends who may be more isolated.”

Compliance

In another survey carried out at the end of August, about 39 per cent of respondents said they believed the worst of the coronavirus crisis in Ireland was ahead while 24 per cent believed it was behind.

53 per cent of adults said they “very much” followed recommendations from the Department of Health and HSE to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while females were more likely to report doing so than males.

About 90 per cent of adults reported wearing a face mask in public, with reported compliance highest among the under 35 age group. 97 per cent of this group reported that they wore a face covering at the end of August.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health, said: “We know how to act, now it is time to refocus our efforts. Know how to wear a face covering appropriately and how to safely remove and dispose of it. Incorrect use of a face covering can increase your risk of infection. I would urge all families and households to watch the how-to-guide on face coverings and practice safe use.”