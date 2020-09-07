Revenue seize 31,000 cigarettes and 329 litres of alcohol at Rosslare Europort

On Saturday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 31,220 cigarettes and 31 kgs of tobacco at Rosslare Europort.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘John Player’, ‘L&M Blue’ and ‘Richmond’ and the tobacco branded ‘Amber Leaf’ have a combined estimated retail value of over €39,300 representing a loss to the exchequer of €31,797.

As part of the same operation, Revenue officers also seized 329 litres of alcohol with an estimated retail value of €6,690 representing a loss to the exchequer of €3,843.

The seized products were discovered when Revenue officers conducted an examination of a Northern Ireland registered van and its accompanying caravan which had arrived in Rosslare Europort from Bilbao, Spain. The van and caravan were also seized. Two men in their 30s and 40s were questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s on-going operations targeting smuggling and the supply and sale of alcohol and cigarettes in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling or the sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.