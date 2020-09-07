Support for business women

By Elizabeth Lee

Joanne Browne, the owner of a successful skincare brand from Hacketstown, is encouraging female entrepreneurs to join a development programme called Acorns.

Acorns is an initiative for early stage female business owners in rural areas and is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under its Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Joanne, who runs the successful Jo Browne natural skincare brand is a previous participant and still part of the Acorns community.

“The Acorns programme was an invaluable opportunity for me to meet and now work with amazing, talented women. They continue to inspire and motivate me leading to an acceleration of the development and growth of my business.”

A total of 50 new business owners will be selected to participate in the new programme which will run from October 2020 to April 2021 with no charge to participants. The deadline for applications is 21 September, 2020 and the programme is open to those with new businesses or an idea for a new venture.

Acorns is based on peer support and collaborative learning. Each participant will have the opportunity to learn from successful female entrepreneurs called Lead Entrepreneurs who have started and grown businesses in rural Ireland.

Any woman with a new business based in rural Ireland, or an idea for a new venture that they want to get off the ground, can register their interest at www.acorns.ie.