Teen pleads guilty to murder

By Eoin Reynolds

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to the murder of a young man in Dublin in April this year.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Glen Osborne at Ballybough House, Ballybough, Dublin on April 15, 2020. At the Central Criminal Court on Monday the boy, who was 16 at the time of the offence, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded the teenager in custody until October 5. Pauline Whalley SC for the prosecution told the judge that the deceased’s mother wishes to make a statement to the court before a sentence is imposed.

As the defendant is a minor the mandatory life sentence for murder does not apply. Mr Justice McDermott said that the guilty plea means that Mr Osborne’s family will not have to undergo the trauma of listening to extensive evidence in relation to his death. However, he added that before sentencing he will need to hear evidence relating to the incident, the effect it has had on the family of the deceased and evidence in relation to the defendant. Before remanding the boy in custody until October 5 the judge ordered a probation report to be prepared.