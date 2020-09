By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating after the window of a car was damaged while parked in a carpark on Kennedy Street. The car, a silver Ford Focus, was parked in the carpark between 7.30pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday morning. The rear window on the driver’s side was damaged but the car was not entered and nothing was taken from the vehicle. Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information on 059 9136620.