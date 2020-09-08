Coveney says Ireland will honour withdrawl agreement despite breach of law

Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney has said the Irish government will not give into any breach in international law by the UK.

It comes after the British government confirmed it is willing to break parts of the withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

Minister Coveney says it would seriously damage the UK’s international reputation.

He says the withdrawal deal needs to be honoured:

“Let me be very clear, the protocol agreed as part of the withdrawal agreement is designed and empowered to operate in all circumstances.

“Including in the absence of an agreement on the future relationship of the EU and the UK.

The protocol represents a fair and balanced outcome for all parties involved.

Earlier today, a British Cabinet minister said he expects the UK would “break international law” with its proposals to change how a key agreement with the EU operates.

Internal Market Bill

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs it would be in a “very specific and limited way”, adding there are “clear precedents” for the UK and other countries which need to consider their international obligations as circumstances change.

His Labour counterpart Louise Haigh described the admission as “absolutely astonishing” and warned it would “seriously undermine” the UK’s authority on the international stage.

The British government will introduce the Internal Market Bill on Wednesday, which aims to ensure goods from the North continue to have unfettered access to the UK market while making clear EU state aid rules – which will continue to apply in Northern Ireland – will not apply in the rest of the UK.

Concerns have been raised that key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, which sealed the UK’s departure from the EU in January, will be overridden by the legislation.

Mr Lewis told MPs the government is “fully committed” to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol.