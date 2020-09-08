€80,000 worth of cannabis seized by Gardaí over the weekend

Gardaí have seized approximately €80,000 worth of cannabis following the search of two separate vehicles in Kilgarvan and Portlaoise on Sunday.

Two men have also been arrested in connection with the findings.

In Cork, member of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local Gardaí, carried out an intelligence led operation, resulting in the search of the vehicle in Kilgarvan.

Upon inspection, an estimated €60,000 worth of cannabis was found in the vehicle and a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Bantry Garda Station where he has since been charged.

In Laois, €20,000 worth of cannabis was found after another vehicle was searched in the Portlaoise area.

A man in his 40s was arrested and has also since been charged.