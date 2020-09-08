INMO: 207 patients without beds in Irish hospitals

There are 207 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 181 people are waiting for beds in emergency departments, while a further 26 are without beds in hospital wards.

The figure is up from yesterday’s total of 163.

Eight Irish hospitals currently have at least 10 patients on trolleys.

The hospital which registered the highest individual number is University Hospital, Limerick, where 59 people are without beds – 48 in the emergency department, and 11 more elsewhere in the hospital.

38 patients are without a bed at Cork University Hospital – all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Mayo University Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar have 16 and 14 patients without beds, respectively.

Tallaght University hospital has 11 patients waiting, while St Vincent’s University Hospital, Sligo University hospital, and St Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny each have 10.

Five patients are waiting for beds in the emergency department of Mercy University hospital, Cork.

There are 14 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, University hospital, Galway, South Tipperary General hospital, Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis, and University Hospital Waterford.

