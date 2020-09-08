Latest Covid-19 figures

No Carlow cases were among a mammoth 307 reported nationally this evening.

The cumulative county figure remains unchanged at 255 this evening despite Carlow being named among counties yesterday that had at least case. The county figure is typically updated 24 hours after the daily bulletin.

There have been nine new cases in Carlow in the last seven days and 34 in the last 14 days.

One person with Covid-19 has also died in Ireland according to the latest figures.

There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

160 are men / 146 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”