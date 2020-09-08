Leaving cert results after a year like no other

By Elizabeth Lee

YESTERDAY was the day of reckoning for the class of 2020, when students across Co Carlow received the results of a “historic” leaving cert.

“It was historic for the leaving cert not to take place. This was a very special bunch of students; they showed great resilience through a difficult time. I’m delighted for them,” John Keane, principal of Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown told The Nationalist.

Alan Costello, principal of Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown, was equally effusive in his praise for the 38 students who got their results yesterday, asserting that their results were an accurate reflection on their ability and the work that they put in over the past two years.

Paul Thornton, head of Tullow Community School, was in agreement.

“From our perspective, we are happy that our students were dealt with fairly. Not everyone was over the moon with what they got, but that’s the same every year. That shows that it was a fair system,” he said.

School principals were also keen to acknowledge the work that the teachers put in with regard to online teaching and then having to use a never-before-tried system to come up with calculated grades.

Across the board on a national level, leaving cert scores increased by 4.4% and this was reflected anecdotally on a local level, with many students delighted with their better-than-expected results.

Mr Thornton said that the calculated grades system used by the teachers to award marks in the absence of the actual state exams was “an exhaustive process” which would “stand up to any scrutiny”.

In light of the Covid-19 restrictions at their schools, many students accessed their results online from their own homes, but others opted to visit their schools and their teachers for the first time in months.

“We waited 17 weeks for this, but when I logged on this morning, I wasn’t ready! I nearly died when I saw the results,” said Hannah Doyle from Tankardstown, Tullow. “I was shocked, I didn’t expect what I got at all! It hasn’t sunk in at all.”

She scored 567 points and hopes to secure a place in UCD to study science. Equally delighted was her classmate Keithlyn Tierney, also from Tankardstown, whose points lept from 320 to 398. Keithlyn, from a farming background, hopes to study agricultural engineering in Tralee, but plans to defer her place for a year.

“With everything going on right now, I thought it would be better to defer. I don’t want to get stuck in Tralee if there’s a lockdown,” she reasoned.

Ben Dowling from Tullow agreed that he and his group of friends were “very, very happy” with their results and that he hoped to study for a bachelor of arts degree in Carlow College.

Students will have to wait until Friday, when the CAO results are out, to see if they got the college place they wanted. However, with a 4.4% increase in scores across Ireland, the points race may be skewed. On the other hand, the government has invested funding for the creation of 1,500 extra college places, including some of most highly sought after.

“The pressure is now on the CAO system because of the inflation of scores. It could affect the system negatively,” cautioned Mr Thornton from Tullow CS.