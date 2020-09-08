Lifelong friends will work in tandem on marathon bike ride

By Suzanne Pender

A BICYCLE made for two is about to put two men and their friendship to the ultimate test as they take on the challenge of cycling from Mayo to Dublin – and back again – in aid of the Irish Red Cross.

Local garda Kieran Shields and his lifelong friend teacher David O’Reilly will cycle on a tandem bike from Mayo to Dublin and back again from Monday to Saturday 21-26 September.

The mammoth 600km task will be no mean feat, but the daring duo are very much up for the challenge in aid of this very worth cause.

“Raising awareness for the Irish Red Cross is particularly important as the organisation provides so much support for those in need, both at home and abroad,” said Kieran, a well-known local garda stationed at Carlow Garda Station.

Kieran and David would also welcome support from schools and other community groups so they can cross that finishing line in a fundraising flourish for the Irish Red Cross.

“We’d love if schools would support this great cause and suggest students participate in a walk/cycle to school event that week with parents/guardians, while adhering to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines,” said Kieran.

Both Cork natives, Kieran and David have been friends since they were six years old and “collecting money for their Holy Communion”.

So being quite literally stuck together for 600km and a trip around Lough Mask from Clonbur to Roscommon to Meath, onto Dublin, then back through Kildare, Galway and ending where they started in Clonbur – in other words the long way around the lake – will certainly be a test of their endurance in more ways than one!

If you would like to support them on their trip of a lifetime and in particular support the Irish Red Cross, please donate and share at http://www.idonate.ie/longwayround

You can keep up to date with the lads’ progress by viewing photos and videos on the Irish Red Cross website and Facebook.