Loneliness a growing issue during pandemic, Samaritans warn

Loneliness or isolation is a growing issue for both young and older people across the country, according to Samaritans Ireland.

Four out of 10 callers to the service say loneliness is an issue they are struggling with.

Issues suffered by many people have been magnified by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Samaritans. These problems include isolation and loneliness, anxiety and mental health, family and relationship issues, and financial worries.

Covid-19 has place additional strain on many people.

The charity has warned that these issues are likely to persist for some time to come. Covid-19 isn’t necessarily the main feature of these calls but it is “in the background if not the foreground of quite a lot of calls at the moment”, according to the Samaritans.

Niall Mulligan, executive director for Samaritans Ireland, said: “Covid-19 has placed additional strain on many people, particularly on their mental health and wellbeing. Many of their social outlets, such as workplaces, clubs and community groups have been unable to open, depriving them of the informal support networks they are used to.

“The outlets that people normally use every day to share their worries have not been available. This has impacted on people’s mental health, and has left a large number of people feeling isolated and alone. Now more than ever, people need a place to turn to for help and support.”

Calor Gas has today announced Samaritans Ireland as its first charity partner. Welcoming the news, Mr Mulligan said: “At this time in particular, we’re delighted that Calor Gas has chosen Samaritans Ireland as its first charity partner. Through a network of 2,300 amazing volunteers in 22 branches across the island of Ireland, Samaritans is a lifeline for those who have nowhere else to turn.”

The Samaritans free helpline is 116 123