Mattie McGrath: Publicans being ‘dangled on a string’ over reopening date

By Vivienne Clarke

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that “selected leaks” were being used to “quieten and quell” publicans while the sector was being “dangled on a string” about the opening date for pubs that do not sell food.

Mr McGrath said such leaks were damaging to the industry and that publicans were “sick and tired of being blagarded” and were going to make their voices heard.

The Tipperary TD said the pub sector was the only sector of society that had to get a re-licence in the courts annually, September, and they were being scapegoated.

Impossible

“It hasn’t been proven that there are any outbreaks in relation to pubs.

“If your car was locked in the garage for the last six and a half months and your insurance company decided to penalise you, would you accept it? Or the Government decided to penalise you for some road incident and you weren’t on the road at all – this doesn’t stand up.”

Mr McGrath said the proposed guidelines were “impossible, impossible to work them”.

“What has gone wrong with Fáilte Ireland? NPHET have admitted clearly that they never looked for the menu or a meal or any food or any of this nonsense. Fáilte Ireland came up with this, so are Fáilte Ireland trying to drive a wedge, because it’s for the bigger pubs really and the food pubs that they got open.”