New reports suggests Carlow hotels ‘fighting for survival’

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW hotels are bracing for a survival battle as revenues continue to plummet according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

The latest industry survey from IHF reveals the enormous challenges facing hotels and guesthouses in Co Carlow and across the country as demand continues to fall as a result of the Covid crisis. They say the impact on employment and people’s livelihoods is stark for an industry that supported 270,000 jobs nationally at the beginning of the year − that’s one in ten of all Irish jobs.

An estimated 100,000 of these jobs have been lost so far this year and a further 100,000 are now at imminent risk in the coming weeks, including jobs in Carlow.

With the summer season finished, Ireland’s hotels and guesthouses are now reporting a 70% drop in projected revenues for September compared with this time last year.

Bookings for September/October have plunged, with average room occupancy levels at 41% in the southeast. This follows a very challenging July and August with average national occupancy at 49%, representing an enormous drop compared with the 90% occupancy achieved during these key summer months last year.

Commenting on the results, Colm Neville, chair of the southeast branch the Irish Hotels Federation, said that the figures highlight the requirement for further sector-specific measures to support Irish tourism.

“Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown. The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry, given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost,” he said.

“Prior to the Covid crisis, tourism supported 6,200 jobs in Carlow and Kilkenny, contributing €163 million to the local economy. With a predicted revenue loss of €120m, 4,600 of these jobs are now under threat,” said Mr Neville.

“A severely devastated tourism sector would be a major loss to the economy and society here in Carlow and Kilkenny for many years to come. This can and must be avoided. We are doing everything we can to protect public health while also helping to restore the economy and safeguard people’s livelihoods, but we face extraordinary challenges. These have been greatly exacerbated by the additional restrictions introduced last month, including limiting indoor gatherings to no more than six people.”

They believe that the controlled environment provided by hotels can safely accommodate gatherings of significantly more than six people, which are an essential part of the fabric of Irish life.

“A major frustration for us continues to be the lack of meaningful consultation with our industry in advance of new restrictions being announced by government. All areas of society negatively impacted by Covid-19 should be consulted, including businesses, when developing the Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery, which is due to be published on 14 September. Public health goes hand in hand with ensuring a viable economy when this pandemic has passed,” said Mr Neville.

The IHF is calling on the government to implement the following measures as a matter of urgency: a review of six-person limit, an increase of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, additional liquidity measures, local authority rates waiver, a reduction in tourism VAT to 9% and a testing regime to restore international travel safely as soon as possible.