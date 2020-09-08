One death and 307 cases of Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health have confirmed there has been one death from Covid-19 and a further 307 cases this evening.

There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With 307 cases this evening, it marks the highest number of cases since May 14th.

There is now a total of 30,080* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases announced this evening: 160 are men, while 146 are women, 73 per cent are under 45 years of age, 64 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The Department of Health said that 72 cases have been identified as community transmission

The majority of today’s cases are in Dublin with 182 in total. Elsewhere there are 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, eight in Wicklow, six in Galway, six in Clare, six in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Keeping your distance

Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said that:

“182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

There are currently 49 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further six in ICUs.

Yesterday 102 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.