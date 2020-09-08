  • Home >
Second member of Fáilte Ireland board resigns over foreign holiday

Tuesday, September 08, 2020

Breege O’Donoghue, an executive director of Primark/Penneys, spent time in Spain over the summer. Photo: Getty Images

A second member of Fáilte Ireland’s board has resigned over a foreign holiday. The Irish Examiner reports that Breege O’Donoghue, who is also an executive director of Primark/Penneys, spent time in Spain over the summer, a country that is not on Ireland’s ‘green list’ of countries.

According to the report, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin was informed by the Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly, and Ms O’Donoghue tendered her resignation on Tuesday evening to the minister, which was accepted.

The Penney’s executive is the second board member after the chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley resigned from his position in August after it emerged that he went on a family holiday in Italy.

