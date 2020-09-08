Simon Harris announces 10 year strategy to improve literacy skills

By Kenneth Fox

A new government strategy is being developed that will ensure everyone has the literacy, numeracy and digital skills to meet their needs and participate fully in society.

Today the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris unveiled plans for the development of a new 10-year strategy for adult literacy.

These plans are part of the recent programme for government which is called ‘Our Shared Future’.

The minister has tasked SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority, with the development of the strategy and asked them to report back within six months.

Digital skills

Speaking today about the announcement, Minister Harris said:

“One in six adults in Ireland has problems reading and understanding information, while half of us lack basic digital skills.

“For many adults, this can be debilitating. It can prevent access to employment, or education. Or it can be a barrier to the everyday tasks such as helping children with their homework or reading your prescriptions.

“Many of us believe access to a smartphone or an ability to use social media makes us digitally literate but we know half of us lack the basic digital skills needed.

He said that these challenges been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic which has “reinforced many of those obstacles”. He said with today being International Literacy Day, it is important that these challenges are acknowledged and there is a need to try and improve them.

Meanwhile, Andrew Brownlee, chief executive of SOLAS, said:

“Literacy and numeracy has long been a cornerstone of Further Education and Training (FET). €30m is spent each year to deliver a range of literacy and numeracy supports via ETBs, NALA and community organisations, as well as embedding digital skills development across most Level 1-4 provision.

“SOLAS is delighted to be tasked with leading the development of a longer-term strategy to address literacy and numeracy needs and the digital divide, with a cross-Government approach critical to its success.”