Social media at odds with garda figures

THERE has been no rise in the number of dog thefts locally despite social media reports to the contrary.

Over the summer there have been a number of widely shared social media warnings about dog thieves and markings on gates in Carlow, which are believed to have been left to mark potential targets.

However, gardaí say the number of dog thefts being reported is no different than in previous years.

Figures for dog thefts for the Carlow Kilkenny Garda District are unavailable, but six incidents have been recorded in as many months since January. The figure for all of 2019 was 98.

“We do not have an issue in Carlow Kilkenny with the theft of dogs,” said a garda spokesperson. “Nationally, the reports of markings being left at houses have been investigated and have been unfounded. Basically there is no connection with markings and theft of dogs.”

The spokesperson said if there was a dog-theft issue they would make an appeal in accredited media or through their own social media platform.

“We need people to consider and make up their minds what’s on social media,” he said. “The bottom line is if you have a dog, take all precautions, micro-chip them, keep them on a leash and do not leave them alone.”