South African-based Tullow native publishes his first book of poetry

By Suzanne Pender

A LIFE’S recollections – from his beginnings in Tullow, Co Carlow to his adopted home in Cape Town, South Africa – form a wonderful journey of poetry just released.

Reflections of a Wandering Celt is a collection of poetry by Christopher Mahon focusing on various themes in a beautiful lyrical way, from nature and romance to thoughts of his native Ireland and even a spot of humour.

A native of St Austin’s Terrace, Tullow 78-year-old Christopher has enjoyed a lifelong love of poetry, but this self-published book marks his very first book.

It came about due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when he admits he “finally had the time to put a life’s work into coherent shape”.

“I did it for my own amusement initially and the reason behind it is Covid-19. I found I had a lot of time of my hands and I thought why don’t I get down to it,” Christopher told The Nationalist in a phone call from his home in Cape Town.

Christopher is the second youngest in a family of ten children to Joseph and Brigid Mahon (née O’Brien) from St Austin’s Tce, Tullow.

Following his early education in Tullow, 13-year-old Christopher was awarded a Carlow County Council scholarship to attended boarding school in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Christopher also has some very fond memories of his childhood in Tullow, including his early education in the town with the Brigidine Sisters and Patrician Brothers.

On graduating he joined the British Army and spent 19 years in service. Following many years abroad, Christopher returned to Ireland in 1978 to begin a successful career in industry, before becoming director of the Irish Law Society.

However, his love of travel took hold again and in 1995 he moved permanently to Cape Town, South Africa, describing his adopted home as “like Enniskerry but with permanent sunshine”.

He is a member of the Irish South African Association, having served as its president for four years. Fellow members have been very supportive of his book of poetry.

Reflections of a Wandering Celt contains a number of poems that reflect on Christopher’s childhood in Tullow, including some vivid images contained in the beautiful Slaney-Side, which also earned the praise of famed poet Professor Brendan Kennelly. Another poem with a distinctly Carlow flavour is Dawn from Mount Leinster.

In his poetry, Christopher finds beauty in everyday things, while his poems reflect his impressions with an honesty that is engaging and sure to find appeal.

“I really began writing poetry in the 1970s and that grew as my experience of life grew,” explains Christopher.

He humorously describes writing poetry as “a bit like what laying an egg must be like – a lot of straining and pushing and the measure of its longevity thereafter depends on the amount of warmth it receives”.

Reflections of a Wandering Celt is currently available on Amazon.