Agriculture Minister says serial testing at meat plants has started

By Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that serial testing in meat plants has commenced and the first round will be completed by the end of this week.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show the new Minister said that issues raised in recent reports by meat plant workers such as having to share work uniforms, co-living and the shortage of PPE “should not and cannot happen”.

Public health advice

Mr McConalogue said he had received assurances from Meat Industry Ireland that all public health advice would be followed.

The Minister also said that he had spoken to both of his predecessors and when asked about an interview in this week’s Kilkenny People newspaper with former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who claimed he had not received due process, Mr McConalogue said “we are all accountable” and that the course of action taken by the Government had been “entirely appropriate.”