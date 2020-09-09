  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Agriculture Minister says serial testing at meat plants has started

Agriculture Minister says serial testing at meat plants has started

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

By Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that serial testing in meat plants has commenced and the first round will be completed by the end of this week.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show the new Minister said that issues raised in recent reports by meat plant workers such as having to share work uniforms, co-living and the shortage of PPE “should not and cannot happen”.

Public health advice

Mr McConalogue said he had received assurances from Meat Industry Ireland that all public health advice would be followed.

The Minister also said that he had spoken to both of his predecessors and when asked about an interview in this week’s Kilkenny People newspaper with former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who claimed he had not received due process, Mr McConalogue said “we are all accountable” and that the course of action taken by the Government had been “entirely appropriate.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Schoolboy knocked off bike settles action for €120,500

Wednesday, 09/09/20 - 2:30pm

Passenger who couldn’t recall garda high-speed chase loses insurance claim

Wednesday, 09/09/20 - 2:30pm

Father and son living in abandoned bus in Cork

Wednesday, 09/09/20 - 1:40pm