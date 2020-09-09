Confirmed case of Covid-19 sees students in east Mayo school sent home

A Mayo primary school has sent a class of students home after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil in one of the school’s junior classes received notification earlier today, which was confirmed by the school principal according to the Western People.

In line with guidelines for schools in the case of a positive case of the virus being confirmed, the HSE were immediately notified and the rest of the students in the class were sent home to isolate.

The name of the school has not been reported, but it is understood that it is in the east of the county.

The principal said: “The rest of the school will continue as normal as the children aren’t mixing.”

There have been a number of schools around the country which have sent pupils home due to confirmed cases of the virus.

Schools have been reopened for almost two weeks, with schools in Dublin and Kerry among those affected by confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is said to be considering less invasive Covid tests for children, which may allow for swab samples to be taken from the cheek or nostril.