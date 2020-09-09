Dublin/Limerick house visit ban will be considered, Varadkar says

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says restrictions on home visits in Dublin and Limerick is an option that will have to be considered.

A ban on visiting other people’s homes could be introduced in Dublin and Limerick as Covid-19 cases rise.

According to the The Irish Times, the Government is considering movement restrictions similar to the ones in place in Glasgow. This would see people in Dublin and Limerick banned from visiting each other’s homes.

Leo Varadkar says a similar measure could be introduced here.

“They took a decision, rather than closing schools again or closing childcare and business again, that they would go really hard on gatherings within the home and that is an option that I think we will have to consider if the numbers keep rising. What I don’t know, and I’d be interested in hearing from the experts, is whether that has been effective in Glasgow.”

Household meetings are understood to be the driving factor in a spike in cases in the Scottish city.

Pubs have remained open in Glasgow while people are still permitted to meet outdoors.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has urged people living in the two counties to reduce their social contacts as cases continue to rise.

The news comes after 307 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, the highest number of cases since May 14th, with 182 of those in Dublin and 19 in Limerick.

The majority of cases in the capital in recent weeks have been linked with outbreaks in the home rather than social or work settings.

Concern for Dublin and Limerick

Speaking last night, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said that we are at a “delicate moment” with regard to the virus and we need to “redouble our efforts” when it comes to public health guidelines.

He added “There is a particular concern highlighted by NPHET in relation to Dublin and Limerick at the moment.”

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

There are currently 49 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further six in ICUs.