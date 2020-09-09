Death notices and funeral arrangements

James P Doyle

James Doyle, Tankardstown Cross, Ballybitt, Tullow, Co. Carlow on 8 September 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Lizzie and grandad of the late baby Lisa Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Mary, Catherine, Jennifer and Noreen, sons Thomas, Paul and Mark, brother Tom, sisters Norah and Peg, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Alan, Louise, Luke, Amy, Cormac, April, Paige, Sydney, Kelly, Jean, Megie, Sophia and Anisha, his great-grandson Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with current government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings James’s funeral will be private. His funeral mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly (max 50 people in the church) with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. James’s Funeral mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

James Neale

James Neale, Kilgorey, Crettyard, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 7 September, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Mildred and much loved father of Thomas, Heather, Clive, Wesley, Ivan.

Predeceased by his brothers Leeson and William, sisters Lottie and Ida, sister-in-law Charlotte, daughter-in-law Kate and his very good friend James Fitzgerald.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Mark, Mason, Theo, David and George, daughter-in-law Una, Wesley’s partner Pauline, sisters Emily and Hilda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his large circle of good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (R93 NF33) on Wednesday for close family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2.30p.m in The Church of Ireland Church, Mayo and will be followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Margaret (Peggy) Brown

Peggy Brown, Conway Park, Bagenalstown, County Carlow, peacefully, in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the Staff of the District Hospital Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, son Michael and son-in-law Pat, sadly missed by her loving daughters, Josephine and Ann, grandchildren Shane, Barry, Emma and PJ, great- grandchildren Zoe and Adam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown (Maximum 6 persons at one time) on Wednesday from 2’clock, concluding with funeral prayers at 8 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for funeral Mass at 11o’clock. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.