€30m needed to maintain current mental health services, providers warn

Mental Health service providers say they need €30 million at the very least to maintain the current level of facilities.

They’re calling for a total of €80 million in the coming budget, to expand staffing and crisis assistance programmes.

Over 75 organisations have come together to urge the government to help them deal with a ‘significant’ increase in referrals.

CEO of Mental Health Reform Fiona Coyle says that investment of €30 million is the bare minimum required.

She said: “To ensure that the services that are there at the moment continue due to the normal day-to-day increase in costs that are incurred, and then secondly, the additional €50 million in additional investment to develop services to meet the demand that is there [will be necessary].”

Meanwhile, loneliness or isolation is a growing issue for both young and older people across the country, according to Samaritans Ireland.

Four out of 10 callers to the service say loneliness is an issue they are struggling with.

Issues suffered by many people have been magnified by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Samaritans. These problems include isolation and loneliness, anxiety and mental health, family and relationship issues, and financial worries.