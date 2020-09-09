Exciting new workshop series for budding songwriters

By Suzanne Pender

CALLING all budding songwriters … a new Carlow writers-in-residence programme could be just what you need to get those creative juices flowing.

Carlow Arts Office is delighted to welcome Fiach Moriarty as the next writer in residence, continuing on from a very successful three years of the programme in the county.

Fiach is a singer, songwriter and musician from Dublin, who has lived in Carlow since 2014. He has toured the world playing music and collaborated with acts such as Eddi Reader, Damien Dempsey, Paddy Moloney and Una Healy as well as Grammy nominees Paul Brady and Beoga.

Recently, Fiach hosted a six-part musical travel show on Virgin Media entitled Jingle Jangle alongside Fiachna Ó Braonáin of the Hothouse Flowers and Jim Lockhart of Horslips and is currently a member of the Late Late Show house band every Friday night.

Carlow people will also be familiar with Fiach as in recent months he has been appearing on KCLR and featured in The Nationalist as he leads the county singalong project initiated by the arts office of Carlow County Council.

The four-month writer in residence programme begins on Wednesday 16 September and concludes on 18 December.

The residency will cover songwriting exercises that will look at writing lyrics, melody, structure, production, listening and analysis.

Due to current restrictions there is an opportunity for up to five participants to physically join Fiach at lunchtime on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm in Carlow College’s writing room. And for those who wish to join the residency, places are available for up to 20 participants, who can join online Zoom classes.

This will be done on a first-come first-served basis and a waiting list will be managed once 20 is reached. No previous songwriting experience is necessary and the programme is open to all.

The Carlow writer in residence programme is led and managed through the arts office of Carlow County Council in partnership with The Arts Council of Ireland, Carlow College and Carlow County Library Services.

Over its three-year period, the project has seen leading Irish writers working with both emerging and established Carlow writers.

Over the last few months, many of the writing workshops went online and this programme saw a 100% increase in participation with up to 52 local writers engaging with the programme.

To register your interest, please email Mairead Wilson, Carlow Arts Office at [email protected] indicating if you wish to participate physically in Carlow College and online Zoom classes or just the Zoom classes.