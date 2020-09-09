Former councillor sues over alleged fall at ambulance station

By Ann O’Loughlin

Wayne Forde who was an independent councillor on Meath County Council up until last year. Photo: Collins

A former county councillor who claims he slipped and fell while working as a paramedic has sued in the High Court.

Wayne Forde who was an independent councillor on Meath County Council up until last year has brought an action over the alleged slip and fall at the Navan ambulance station seven years ago.

His counsel Jonathon Kilfeather SC told the court Mr Forde has not worked since the alleged accident in 2013 and the action includes a claim for loss of earnings.

In evidence Mr Forde told the court he fell backwards after slipping on what he claims was loose clothing, a white shirt on a corridor floor.

‘I was in severe pain . I couldn’t move. There was nobody in the station, I had my mobile phone and I rang 999,” he said.

Mr Forde who claims he suffered back and other injuries said he has not worked since the accident but agreed he was offered two different jobs within the HSE in 2014 and 2015, which he did not take up and he was later retired on the grounds of ill health.

‘Very good at my job’

‘I was an excellent worker and paramedic and very good at my job. I miss the ambulance service I would love to be working. I would not wish on my worst enemy the way I feel now after my injuries,’ Mr Forde told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

Wayne Forde (46) Parnell Park, Navan, Co Meath has sued the HSE over the alleged fall at the National Ambulance Station in Navan, Co Meath on December 9, 2013.

He has claimed he slipped on a shirt which he claims was on the floor. He has further claimed materials were allegedly allowed on the floor space and there was an alleged failure to maintain any or any adequate regime or system of work for the safe storage of clothing. He has claimed the alleged presence of loose clothing on the station floor was a trap or hazard.

The claims are denied and the HSE contends there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Forde who it is claimed allegedly failed to pay any proper attention to what he was doing and he was the author of his own misfortune.

Mr Forde told the court he had been offered a job in Tallaght by the HSE in 2014 but he didn’t take if because of congestion on the M50 and his ongoing medical difficulties. The following year he agreed he was offered another position, but he didn’t take it because he had a bad back.

Council work

He agreed he ran for the Meath County Council seat vacated by his late father in 2014, and he said he ‘flowed in on my father’s memory’. He said he could do the council work as it involved attending meetings along with telephone and email work.

Cross examined by David Nolan SC for the HSE, Mr Forde said he was convicted in 2016 for social welfare fraud relating to a signature on cheques totalling €1,600. He also agreed with Counsel he had a bad relationship with the HSE for two years before the alleged fall and he had made several complaints.

Asked by Counsel if he was delusional and that the accident was his own fault, Mr Forde said it wasn’t his own fault. ‘I slipped on a shirt,’ he added. Counsel put it to Mr Forde he had passed through the area twice previously without incident. Mr Forde said he had slipped on the shirt and if he had seen it, he would have put it away.

The case continues before Mr Justice Kevin Cross.