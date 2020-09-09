Four Carlow firms shortlisted for the ‘food Oscars’

By Suzanne Pender

THE show must go on for Blas na hÉireann 2020, so they are delighted this week to announce the finalists, with four Carlow producers proudly making the cut.

Often dubbed the ‘Oscars of Irish food’, the four shortlisted Carlow producers represent a range of different categories. They include Carlow Brewing, Seerys Ltd/Heatherfield, Sunshine Juice Ltd and The Chocolate Garden of Ireland.

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2020 goes ahead, maintaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink.

The Blas judging relocated to Dingle in July, ensuring the judging was handled with the same care and attention as always.

After the initial first round of judging, the top-scoring products from a number of categories went through a second round of tasting, both in Dingle and at satellite venues across the country. In conjunction with UCC, these results were studied and the findings showed that two entirely separate panels returned the exact same rankings.

Therefore, these results will be used to determine the winners of Blas na hÉireann 2020, as the difficult decision has been made to cancel the weekend of events in Dingle next month.

The awards will be announced on Saturday 3 October on the Blas website and across social media channels.