Local duo release debut album to critical acclaim

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO friends who have known each other since their school days have defied all odds and released their debut album during the lockdown.

Guitarist and singer John Phelan and drummer Stephen Byrne are collectively known as One Morning in August and last week they released their eponymous debut to much acclaim. Already the duo’s work has seen plenty of airplay on RTÉ Radio 1, 2FM and Newstalk. The album was selected by Tom Dunne on Newstalk as album of the week, too, much to the lads’ delight!

Stephen is no stranger to radio, though, because he’s a news reporter with KCLR FM, while John works in Waterford IT.

The two-piece combo is based in Carlow and Waterford, but both men are originally from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow. John is the son of Tom and Eileen Phelan from Tynock and Stephen’s parents are Tom and Breda Byrne from Kiltegan.

It was probably only a matter of time that the duo recorded an album because they’ve been playing music together since the late 1990s, starting out in the now legendary blues sessions in Katie Lowe’s, Kiltegan, with Stephen learning to play drums from Christy Stapleton, local organic vegetable producer. John also plays bass in local indie band Huts on Stilts, and when Stephen sat in on drums with Huts on Stilts for a gig at an event in west Cork, the idea for a new band was formed.

They began the recording process in-studio with then Carlow-based David Ayers, a composer/producer/guitarist, in June 2019 and had planned to finish it in David’s studio in a series of sessions. However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the band and producer were forced to work laterally! John and Stephen had their hearts set on releasing their debut album in August 2020 (One Morning in August, in fact!) and really wanted to keep to that deadline. They decided to home-record a lot of the guitar and vocal parts of the record using a standalone eight-track recorder. They had already recorded Stephen’s drum parts a couple of weeks before lockdown, so John had those to record, too, which was very lucky. They also were fortunate enough to have recorded the brilliant vocals of John’s sister Claire Cummins, who appears on two tracks, before lockdown.

One of the tracks Claire is on is called ***All the same*** and features guitarist/songwriter/producer Ian Doyle (The Man Whom).

Their album features ten songs and was released at the end of August on Bandcamp and it will be available on all streaming platforms in mid-September.

They have dedicated the album to the memory of their friends Neil and Martin, who passed away in 2004.