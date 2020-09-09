Martin: No Brexit outcome ‘that will allow business to continue as usual’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that Brexit has been and will continue to be bad for Ireland, Britain and the EU.

Announcing a range of business supports for Irish businesses, Mr Martin said the Government is aware of the risks to vulnerable sectors.

“The Government will ensure it has done its own preparations in the ports and airports,” Mr Martin added.

“Even with a (trade) agreement there will be substantial challenges for supply chains and trade flows and checks.

“The protocol in Northern Ireland will apply.

“It is important that meaningful negotiations can only proceed on the basis of mutual trust.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the Irish Government is appealing to businesses to take action and prepare for Brexit.

“You need to be prepared for the new normal and you need to be ready now,” Mr Varadkar added.

“We are making available a grant of 9,000 euros per employee hired to enable businesses to build their capacity and manage any custom changes.

“My message to business people is simple – I know you are under a lot of pressure, I know you are being pulled in many directions and you’ve had a tough year, but Brexit has not gone away and the next stage is happening.”