Only 49% of schools provide PPE for special needs assistants

By Kenneth Fox

A new online survey from trade union Fórsa shows that only 49 per cent of schools provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for special needs assistants (SNAs)

It also found that 17 per cent of SNAs also said that they had been asked to re-use PPE equipment.

Fórsa trade union represents more than 11,000 SNAs nationwide. The survey response represents a return of more than 12 per cent of the entire SNA workforce in schools.

The survey revealed that a fifth of SNA respondents (21 per cent) said the masks they were provided did not meet the industry standard.

Almost a third (29 per cent) said they were unsure if the masks provided were up to standard, while almost half (49 per cent) said that the masks provided were the correct standard

10 per cent of respondents said they had been told that their school had no more money for PPE, or that no more PPE would be available.

Shocking results

Responding to the survey findings, the union’s head of education Andy Pike said:

“These are truly shocking results which demonstrate a callous disregard for thousands of SNAS. Medical grade face masks are the basic level of personal protective equipment and are routinely provided to staff in all healthcare settings.

“SNAs cannot practice social distancing at work. They need this minimal standard of protection. A medical grade face mask costs only a few cents and such items are readily available for schools to purchase.

“If only half of SNAs are able to confirm they’re receiving appropriate equipment, we have to conclude that half our schools are insufficiently prepared to be operating, while at the same time putting students and staff at risk of infection.”

He said that many SNAs have underlying health conditions and they are now working with students without the proper protections. He also said it is totally unacceptable that any school is advising SNAs to re-use PPE.