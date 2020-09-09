Schoolboy knocked off bike settles action for €120,500

A schoolboy who was knocked off his bike as he cycled home from football training has settled his High Court action for €120,500.

Sean Kennedy who is now 16 years of age , Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told had no memory of the accident three years ago but had suffered a significant injury.

Sean Kennedy, Moonlone Lane, The Naul, Co Dublin had through his mother Cynthia Kennedy sued the owners of a van, Custom Compost Unlimited Company, Gorey, Co Wexford as a result of the collision on the Balbriggan to Naul Road at a junction near his home at 7.15pm on October 12th, 2017.

It was claimed the incident happened as the boy turned right for home and the van approached from behind.

The schoolboy was wearing a high vis jacket and a helmet at the time of the accident it was further claimed. He ended up in a ditch after the crash.

The claims were denied .

His counsel Jonathan Kilfeather SC told the court Sean does not have a recollection of the accident and there were different accounts including from two independent witnesses as to how it happened. He said the boy has not returned to playing rugby since the accident and recently went back to GAA training.

Sean suffered a fracture to his thigh and leg and required surgery. The boy also suffered a tear to his spleen and he had to use a wheelchair for several weeks after he was discharged from hospital He was on crutches until the following March and the court heard he had been left with scars on his thigh, knee, ankle and his back as a result of the accident.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one.