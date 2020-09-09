Varadkar says there was no full scale attack on Phil Hogan

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he does not agree with Phil Hogan’s assessment that he was put under a full scale attack by the government.

Hogan resigned as EU Commissioner after the Golfgate controversy, with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste at the time saying he should consider his position.

Phil Hogan said this week he was disappointed in how he had been treated, believing he did not get due process.

But Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar rejects that:

“I saw that statement and I don’t agree with that assessment. Ultimately nobody in government wanted to lose a cabinet member or a commissioner or anyone else.

“This all could have been avoided if those involved had obeyed our laws and followed the public health guidelines rules and regulations.”

Pressure from government

Varadkar’s comments come as former EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said he has “no intention” of returning to national and international politics after he resigned from his post.

In a statement to his local newspaper, the Kilkenny People, Mr Hogan reiterated that “he broke no law” and was subjected to “a full scale attack” by the government.

“The government had a full scale attack on my compliance or otherwise,” said Mr Hogan adding that he, “had no option but to resign because of the huge pressure from the Taoiseach (Micheál Martin, the Tanáiste (Leo Varadkar) and the media”.

“I didn’t get due process, unlike others. I am very disappointed that there was a huge effort concentrated on my resignation. I always feel like Irish people expect due process in the right forum. I didn’t get that. I wasn’t given that chance.”

The former Commissioner, who also in the past held the ministerial portfolios of Agriculture and Environment, said that his apology for the mistakes he made during his visit is sincere but highlighted that the Covid regulations are not compatible with the work of MEPs.

“The regulations that presently exist are not compatible with the work that MEPs do,” he said.