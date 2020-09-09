Varadkar: There cannot be free trade agreement if UK reneges on Brexit deal

By Vivienne Clarke

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he does not think there can be a free trade agreement between the UK and the European Union in circumstances where the UK government is not honouring the withdrawal agreement.

Responding to comments made by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said it had been an “extraordinary statement to hear from a Cabinet Minister in a respected liberal democracy.”

It certainly set off alarm bells in Dublin.

“A country either abides by the rule of law or it does not, it either honours international treaties and obligations or it does not, Britain is an honest, honourable country full of honest people, it’s the country of the Magna Carta, the country that helped defend parliamentary democracy, it’s not a rogue state,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“These were extraordinary comments. It certainly set off alarm bells in Dublin, I think they have back fired. We’ve seen the response of the Northern Ireland parties, representing the majority of the people in Northern Ireland which has been very negative, we’ve seen the response from the European Union, we’ve seen the response from US Congress and Irish America, I think governments are scratching their heads around the world wondering whether they should enter into treaties or contracts with the British government if this is their attitude.”

Mr Varadkar said that the withdrawal agreement had been ratified by the House of Commons and the House of Lords and also the European Parliament.

“I think going back to a year ago, certainly the strategy and behaviour of the British government was one of brinkmanship, was one of threatening to crash out ‘if we don’t get an agreement we might go kamikaze on you’, that sort of thing, I kind of hope this is just another instalment of this, that the most benign assessment that this is brinkmanship, this is sabre rattling if we don’t get an FTA this is what we’ll do, that’s my benign interpretation and perhaps this is just part of the negotiating process in order to come to a free trade agreement with the EU, but I don’t think we can assume it’s that.”

The Tánaiste, who is also Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment added that he thinks the UK wants a deal, but they will want a deal on the best terms they can get, “it would seem that the sticking points are around fisheries which is going to be a very difficult one and also around state aids, what business supports and different supports that government can give businesses in their own country without skewing the playing field.

“They to me would not seem insurmountable and there is time.”

However, Mr Varadkar added that he did not think there could be a free trade agreement in circumstances where the UK government is not honouring the withdrawal agreement. “They have already legislated for the withdrawal agreement, this is a change to that, having said that, this is issue would not arise if we had a free trade agreement, if there was an agreement between the EU and the UK, that we would have quota free, tariff free trade, this problem would go away. That could be what they’re playing at. I don’t think it’s a good strategy on their part at all.”

Later today Mr Varadkar will launch the Government’s Brexit Ready Action Plan which, he said, will set out “how we’re going to deal with the next stage of Brexit – whether there is an FDA or not, the UK will leave, we don’t know if there will be quotas or tariffs, but there will be customs procedures, there will be new bureaucracy, there will be checks, it’s really about preparing businesses for the reality of that.”