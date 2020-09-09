Woman (60s) and man (30s) die in separate road crashes in Cork

  • Home >
Wednesday, September 09, 2020

Two people have died on Cork roads on Wednesday afternoon following separate collisions in the county.

A woman in her 60s died following a crash on the Bandon to Carhoon road.

She was the passenger in a car which collided with a truck near Baxters Bridge at around 12.40pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place – gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, emergency services are dealing with a second fatal road traffic incident in Co Cork.

A man in his 30s was killed after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van near Dromahane, close to Mallow.

The road has been closed to allow a technical examination by forensic road traffic accident investigators.

