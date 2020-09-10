Awareness day highlights suicide prevention

By Suzanne Pender

SUICIDE prevention is everyone’s concern and by working together we can prevent suicide.

That’s the message from the World Health Organisation (WHO) today to mark World Suicide Prevention Day – Thursday 10 September.

The theme of this year’s global event is ‘Working together to prevent suicide’ and in marking World Suicide Prevention Day, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare is encouraging people to think about how offering support may play a part in helping to prevent suicide.

The act of showing care and concern to someone who may be vulnerable can make a big difference in their lives. Asking someone whether they are okay, listening to what they have to say in a non-judgemental way and letting them know you care, can all have a significant impact.

“If you, a member of your family or someone you know is in distress or needs someone to talk to, help, support and advice is available,” said Tracy Nugent HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s resource officer for suicide prevention.

“In the first instance, contact your GP. If it is late in the evening or at the weekend, call Caredoc on 0818 300365. If you or someone is in immediate danger, go to the emergency department of your nearest hospital or call the emergency services on 999 or 112,” she added.

“Suicide prevention is everyone’s concern. Looking after our mental health is a cornerstone of improving the health of our people,” said Tracy.

“It is as important as physical health. Throughout the health services, we have structures in place to try to ensure that people get the right type of help and we look forward to establishing better understanding of suicidal behaviour and supporting communities to prevent and respond to issues associated with suicidal behaviour,” she added.

Each county in the southeast has developed their own suicide prevention and self-harm plan, linked to the national Connecting for Life strategy.

In each case, the plan emanated from a comprehensive process of consultation and engagement facilitated by South East Community Healthcare – inputted to by local people and those who provide services to them.

“Every death by suicide is a tragic and devastating event that impacts on the lives of so many people,” said Tracy.

“We are all part of communities which link us to friends, family, colleagues and/or neighbours. A sense of community is very important for maintaining our mental health and helps foster a supportive network for everyone, especially for those going through tough times.”

Traveller mental health co-ordinator with HSE/South East Community Healthcare Mary Byrne highlighted a number of (socially/physically distant) ‘shine a light’ candle lighting remembrance events taking place around the region marking World Suicide Prevention Day.

“Latest figures show that suicide accounts for 11% of all Traveller deaths and that the suicide rate is seven times the national average for Traveller men and six times the national average for Traveller women,” said Mary.

SUPPORTS

● Samaritans on 116123 or email [email protected], available 24/7

Pieta on 1800 247247 or text HELP to 51444, available 24/7

The Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support Line on 1800 807077

Text YMH to 50808 ‒ a free and anonymous crisis text support service, available 24/7.

For information on ending mental health stigma, visit www.seechange.ie.

For information on mental health supports and services, visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie.