Carlow cancer support service still providing a listening ear

“WE are open. We are here to listen.”

Éist Cancer Support Centre continues to offer vital services to those who have been touched by cancer.

The service was upended following the national lockdown. However, it has been able to conduct many aspects of its work online during the summer.

Remote counselling and men’s groups were facilitated in recent months, while it has also been offering face-to-face counselling. Tai chi and nutrition classes were also held online.

“We are open, we are hear to listen. That is what Éist means and that is what we do best,” said manager Claire Healy.

The number of new clients coming to Éist is down and follows a national trend as people have not presented to their doctors during the pandemic. Éist relies on fundraising to keep its doors open and that, too, has been significantly impacted. This makes events like the fundraising run in memory of Noel Purcell all the more important.

Éist was also one of the grateful beneficiaries of Catherine Horan’s charity mask venture, receiving €1,000. Sinead Smyth, daughter of the late Mary Smyth, also raised around €14,000 with a virtual 10km event.