Carlow road run in aid of Éist remembered much-loved Noel

A FUNDRAISER held in memory of a beloved Carlow man raised thousands for the Éist Cancer Support Centre.

The late Noel Purcell’s family, friends and work colleagues came together to hold a run for Éist in July which raised €7,200.

Noel’s wife Caroline along with his former colleagues at Aldi, Mark Brady and Cliona Quirke, were on hand to present the proceeds to Éist manager Claire Healy recently.

Noel was 52 when he died in March and he had received great support from the local cancer service. Noel was the beloved husband of Caroline and father of Darren and Glen.

The 5km run was held in July, starting from Noel’s home in Hanover Crescent. Around 50 runners took part and it was fitting that Noel’s son Darren came home first.

The amount raised was beyond expectations, said Mark. Aldi colleagues like Urszula Gralczyk had done Trojan work in raising funds, while a GoFundMe page also attracted around €2,000 in donations.

“We didn’t foresee getting that much in such short a period,” said Mark. “It’s a testament to Noel and who he was that as the fundraiser got out there people were so supportive.”

The popular Carlow man was well known locally and would have been a familiar, friendly face to many in his work at Aldi stores in Hanover and Graiguecullen.

“Noel spoke so highly of Éist and it helped him greatly that he inspired us to do something.”

Expressing gratitude to Noel’s friends and family for their efforts, Claire Healy said: “Noel would have done some running as well and had raised funds for cancer, so it is bittersweet.”