Carlow town shortlisted for prestigious BoI awards

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has been named as a finalist in the Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Awards 2020 in acknowledgement of the town’s efforts to rebuild and recover from the impact of Covid-19.

This year’s awards will recognise business and community groups which have come together to support their local area as they start to rebuild and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Carlow town will compete with towns from across the island of Ireland. The judging panel will review all finalists this month and the winners will be announced on Virgin Media TV’s Ireland AM in early October.

“Congratulations to Carlow town on becoming a finalist in this year’s Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards,” said Derek Shannon, head of Bank of Ireland for Co Carlow.

“Through these awards we are supporting businesses and communities across the island of Ireland impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as they start to rebuild and get back on their feet. We have seen that incredible and powerful things can be achieved when communities, business groups and local authorities come together to meet their own challenges and make their own opportunities,” said Derek.

“I would like to wish Carlow town the very best luck in the competition,” he added.

A total awards prize fund of over €200,000 is available to finalists to help reboot local economies. Twenty-one awards are up for grabs with the overall winner receiving €50,000 and the title of Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town. There is also a prize of €20,000 for the winner of the Rising Star award.

Reflecting the new challenges that communities and businesses currently face as a result of the pandemic, three special Covid-response awards have also been introduced.

They are a local town promotion initiative, local community enterprise initiative and local business and community response initiative.

The awards are being fast-tracked this year to provide funding to winning towns in October so they can directly assist their Covid-19 recovery.