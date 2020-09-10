Carlow’s Saoirse Ronan tipped for Oscar glory

By Suzanne Pender

SAOIRSE Ronan is now strongly fancied for Oscar glory, with punters hopeful that the Irish actress can finally collect an Academy Award.

The Carlow-born actress has already been backed into 20/1 from 25s to win an Oscar next year for her role in her upcoming movie Ammonite.

Saoirse stars alongside Kate Winslet in the romantic period drama.

Ammonite is priced up at 66/1 to win Best Picture at the Oscars, while Kate Winslet is 33/1 to be crowned Best Actress with BoyleSports.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “This is the shortest price Saoirse Ronan has been with us to win an Oscar for her upcoming movie as she is now 20/1 from 25/1.”